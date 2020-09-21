Dayton man arraigned, accused of setting girlfriend on fire in argument

A Dayton man was arraigned today after police said he threw lighter fluid on his girlfriend and lit her on fire after an argument last week, according to court documents.
Terrence Qualls, 45 is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on charges including felonious assault and aggravated arson. According to jail records, he was arrested on Sunday at 4 p.m. on Kammer Avenue.
A SWAT standoff was reported around that time on Kammer Avenue, but Dayton police have not confirmed whether that standoff and Qualls' arrest are related.
According to court documents acquired by the Dayton Daily News, at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, Qualls and his girlfriend got into an argument. In the documents police said that the girlfriend was sitting on a loveseat in the living room when Qualls approached, threw lighter fluid on her and lit her on fire.
The girlfriend suffered 3rd-degree burns on her neck and chest and 2nd-degree burns on her pelvis and arms, according to court documents.
Qualls is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 30.