Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County libraries, court building

A Dayton man is facing felony charges after allegedly exposing himself in several Warren County locations last month.
Joseph Cecil Jordan, 49, of Hochwalt Avenue in Dayton, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on five counts of felony public indecency and three counts of misdemeanor public indecency for alleged incidents in November.
According to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, on Nov. 16 and 17, Jordan exposed his genitals in two libraries in Franklin and Springboro and in Franklin Municipal Court “in a manner to be observed by members of the public, including minors.”
Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Knippen said Jordan was masturbating inside both library locations and then was found masturbating outside the clerk’s window at Franklin Municipal Court, where he was taken into custody.
Jordan remains housed in the Warren County Jail.
Knippen said the charge raises to the level of a felony because Jordan is alleged to have exposed himself to juveniles and he has an extensive criminal past in Montgomery County.
Jordan is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in common pleas court.
