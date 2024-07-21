Dayton man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash Saturday, ID’d

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash around 3:14 p.m. on Interstate 75, near mile post 33, according to the patrol.

OSHP said a 2016 Nissan sport utility vehicle driven by Hidalgo traveled north on I-75 when a 2011 Ford pick-up truck coming southbound in the northbound lanes hit the vehicle head-on.

“After striking head-on, both vehicles traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to final rest on the left shoulder against the concrete barrier wall,” OSHP said.

Hidalgo succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, while the Ford driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All Interstate 75 northbound lanes were shut down for the crash investigation. The right two lanes were re-opened a short time later and all llanes have subsequently been re-opened.

Middletown Police Department, Middletown Fire and EMS, the Warren County Coroner’s Office and Case Towing were on scene as well.