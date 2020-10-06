UD star, Dayton native Chris Wright partners with Wilberforce to offer scholarships

Former University of Dayton basketball star and NBA veteran Chris Wright wants to help Dayton-area students fulfill their athletics and academics dreams.
The Dayton native’s Wright Way Foundation announced Monday that they are partnering with Wilberforce University to launch both an educational and career pathway initiative for future and current Dayton-area students who want to attend the nation’s first private Historically Black College University, according to a release. Qualified high school students will be offered scholarships to pursue degrees in such fields as sports management, sports medicine, visual arts and media and entrepreneurship.
“As a pro player who’s experienced and learned a lot in life through basketball, I feel it’s my job to be hands-on in leading the youth and giving back to my city,” Wright said in a press release. “I’m extremely blessed to be in this position to collaborate with the nation’s first private HBCU, right here in the Dayton area.”
Academic scholarships aside, Wright will host the World Championship Basketball Tournament tryouts on the Wilberforce campus, the release said. The foundation will fund two young basketball players ― boy and girl ― ages 16-17 to participate in the tournament. Participants will have the opportunity to travel to Europe to compete against some of the best players in Lausanne, Switzerland, during the summer 2021, the release said.
“The Wright Way Foundation will now be able to give kids from all over Ohio an opportunity to learn the history in our city," Wright said. "Our partnership with Wilberforce University will allow us to continue to explore scholarship opportunities, academic assistance and career pathway programs for future HBCU students beginning in 2021. I’m excited to bring pride to the youth of my city, and help them grow as student-athletes and young professionals.”