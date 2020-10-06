UD star, Dayton native Chris Wright partners with Wilberforce to offer scholarships

The Dayton native’s Wright Way Foundation announced Monday that they are partnering with Wilberforce University to launch both an educational and career pathway initiative for future and current Dayton-area students who want to attend the nation’s first private Historically Black College University, according to a release. Qualified high school students will be offered scholarships to pursue degrees in such fields as sports management, sports medicine, visual arts and media and entrepreneurship.

“As a pro player who’s experienced and learned a lot in life through basketball, I feel it’s my job to be hands-on in leading the youth and giving back to my city,” Wright said in a press release. “I’m extremely blessed to be in this position to collaborate with the nation’s first private HBCU, right here in the Dayton area.”