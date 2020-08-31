Dayton native named to leadership position with Harlem Globetrotters

Hickman said this opportunity differs from othera as it is more like a passion project as basketball has been a large part of her life. Her husband is a coach and former player. “I’ve been around basketball my whole life and I’m now able to bring my love of the sport to the Globetrotters which is a beloved and sort of storied brand with its history.”

Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience, a release says. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

“I remember them as a child, now today to have the opportunity to revitalize the brand where we have these great live shows that people love but for even more generations just to sort of allow them to have the opportunity to experience this brand in some new ways,” she said.