Dayton rec centers to host flu shot clinics

Walgreen’s will administer the vaccination during three flu shot clinics created in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

Proof of insurance is required for the shot. Participants must be 18 or older, wear a mask and have a temperature check before being vaccinated. They are also asked to bring completed consent form to speed up the check-in process. Forms are available at the rec centers or can be found at daytonohio.gov/rys.