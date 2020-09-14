Dayton rec centers to host flu shot clinics

People looking to get their flu shots this year can swing by a Dayton recreation center later this month.
Walgreen’s will administer the vaccination during three flu shot clinics created in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.
Proof of insurance is required for the shot. Participants must be 18 or older, wear a mask and have a temperature check before being vaccinated. They are also asked to bring completed consent form to speed up the check-in process. Forms are available at the rec centers or can be found at daytonohio.gov/rys.
The clinics will be on the following days:
Wednesday, Sept. 23
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lohrey Recreation Center
2366 Glenarm Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greater Dayton Recreation Center
2021 W. Third St.
Thursday, Oct. 1
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Northwest Recreation Center
1600 Princeton Drive