Dayton software company wins $15M AFRL contract

Also announced last week was a massive new contract for Boeing. That contract also originated at Wright-Patterson, from the the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The Boeing Co., in Seattle, was awarded a nearly $1.7 billion contract modification for the production of KC-46 aircraft, the DoD said.

KC-46A refueling an AV8 Harrier. Boeing image. Credit: By: John D. Parker

The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 12 KC-46 aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award.

Before the pandemic and its widespread damage to the aerospace industry, Ohio was the No. 1 supplier state to Airbus and Boeing, according to JobsOhio. In 2017, Boeing purchased $12 billion in services from Ohio, while Airbus spent in the $5 billion to $6 billion range.