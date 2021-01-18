Dayton software company wins $15M AFRL contract

Dayton software designer Mile Two LLC is celebrating a new defense contract, valued at nearly $15 million.
The Dayton company has been awarded a $14,788,874 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) autonomy capabilities team, according to a Department of Defense announcement late last week.
The mission will involve prototyping work. The company will be expected to assist in development of production level software systems and rapid prototyping of new operational concepts, the department said.
Work will be performed in Dayton and is expected to be completed Jan. 15, 2026.
Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,297,394, will be obligated at the time of the award, the Pentagon said. The contract came from AFRL, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Also announced last week was a massive new contract for Boeing. That contract also originated at Wright-Patterson, from the the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
The Boeing Co., in Seattle, was awarded a nearly $1.7 billion contract modification for the production of KC-46 aircraft, the DoD said.
The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 12 KC-46 aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2023.
Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award.
Before the pandemic and its widespread damage to the aerospace industry, Ohio was the No. 1 supplier state to Airbus and Boeing, according to JobsOhio. In 2017, Boeing purchased $12 billion in services from Ohio, while Airbus spent in the $5 billion to $6 billion range.