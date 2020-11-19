Dayton to close city buildings to public, urges residents to stay home

The City of Dayton is closing all city buildings to the public Monday in support of a stay-at-home advisory issued by Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County.
Starting Monday, Dayton City Hall, the One-Stop Building, Safety Building, Dayton Convention Center, Water Administration and all recreation centers will be closed.
City employees will work from home when possible and some work schedules will be adjusted to have fewer workers in officers at the same time. The city will also continue sanitation and distancing measures at all work spaces.
“The City of Dayton and its employees continue to approach this public health emergency with the utmost sincerity,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “We understand the sacrifice and inconvenience experienced by residents and businesses, and we will keep working with the community to reduce the impact of the virus as much as possible.”
On Wednesday, Public Health announced a stay-at-home advisory asking Dayton and Montgomery County residents to stay at home as much as possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The advisory, which is not an order and will not be enforced, started Thursday and continues through Dec. 17.
The advisory overlaps with a 21-day statewide curfew issued by Gov. Mike DeWine. Starting Thursday, Ohioans should stay home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Also starting Monday, payment centers will be closed. Residents can make city utility payments by phone, online, via mail or at any CVS or Family Dollar stores. The city is pausing routine fire and interior housing inspections as well.
Dayton police, fire and emergency services will continue, but the departments are adjusting their operations.
The city’s customer service line, 937-333-4800, will continue to take calls from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a full list of services and ways to contact the city, visit daytonohio.gov/Update2020.