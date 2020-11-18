Health commissioner presents stay at home advisory for Montgomery County

Cooper said that the resolution is the result of local public health departments across Ohio collaborating on what they can do to slow the spread of coronavirus. Together, multiple health departments came together to create a common template asking residents to stay home.

He noted that Montgomery County has the fourth highest number of total cases in the state.

Since early October, the county’s daily average went from 74 cases to 358, Cooper said. In the same time period, the positivity rate went from 4.7% to 14.8%.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase throughout Ohio, state and local leaders are working to slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will start Thursday and last for 21 days.

