Dayton to test for ‘forever chemicals’ in-house, thanks to new equipment

The city of Dayton has tested for PFAS regularly since low levels of the contaminants were found in a couple of its wells several years ago. Officials send water samples multiple times a year to outside laboratories at a cost of about $300-$400 each, totaling up to $100,000 annually, Kinney said, Currently, it takes up to six weeks to get results, but that time will be cut down to one week with the in-house system, Kinney said.

In an effort to save money and have a quick turnaround on samples, the city announced in February that it planned to remodel its water treatment lab, purchase the spectrometry equipment and test for PFAS.

“This remodel is a proactive measure to continue to protect the city’s drinking water supply,” Dayton Water Director Mike Powell said at the time.

Abinash Agrawal, a ground water and soil remediation expert at Wright State University, said operating the spectrometry equipment and analyzing the results is a rigorous protocol involving many steps by trained chemists. He has five of the devices in his lab at the university, and he trains PhD students on them.

Although the equipment has been installed, the city has to conduct tests and complete some administrative tasks, including training the operators, before it’s in use, Kinney said.

The city’s water quality lab currently contracts with other municipalities to conducts various tests and the like. So once the Ohio EPA certifies them to operate the LC-MS/MS, and “we’re confident that our results are reproducible and recordable, we’ll add that to our repertoire,” Kinney said.

About the Path Forward

Our team of investigative reporters digs into what you identified as pressing issues facing our community. The Path Forward project seeks solutions to these problems by investigating the safety and sustainability of our drinking water. Follow our work at DaytonDailyNews.com/PathForward or join one of our Facebook Groups.