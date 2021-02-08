Dayton woman sentenced for impersonating elderly man, stealing benefits

A Dayton woman accused of impersonating a 72-year-old retired man to steal his pension benefits was sentenced to two years in prison.
Melody Hudson, 38, used the man’s personal information to redirect his $919 monthly pension into a bank account she controlled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On one occasion she reportedly called the group paying the pension, identified herself as the victim’s relative and had someone impersonate the man while on the phone with the agency.
The incident occurred between April and November 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hudson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020.
The case was part of the U.S. Justice Department’s elder fraud initiative. A hotline launched last March to help seniors who may be the victim of financial fraud. The hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).