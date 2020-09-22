Death of man found near bike trail in Harrison Twp. ruled a homicide

The SUV and people fled once Five Rivers MetroPark rangers responded. While searching the area, rangers found Collins' body and requested assistance from the sheriff’s office.

“It would not have been obvious if you were driving along the path," Haines said. “It looks like somebody was trying to dispose of the body, probably by putting them in the river.”

As of late last week, the sheriff’s office had identified multiple persons of interest in the case. It is not clear if any of them are suspects or have been charged.