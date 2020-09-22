Death of man found near bike trail in Harrison Twp. ruled a homicide

The death of a man found near the Great Miami River Recreation Trail last week in Harrison Twp. has be ruled a homicide by Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Jarvis Collins, 36, of Dayton, died from the multiple gunshot wounds.
An early investigation into his death indicated that the crime may have taken place elsewhere and that people were trying to dispose of Collins’ body in the river, said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Maj. Matt Haines.
The incident was initially reported as a suspicious vehicle after a 911 caller on Sept. 17 told dispatchers he saw an SUV on the bike trail near Embury Park Road and some people standing around outside it.
“It looked like they were pinning somebody on the ground,” the caller said. “My daughter freaked out and I figured I’d call you guys and see if you guys would like to take a look at it.”
The SUV and people fled once Five Rivers MetroPark rangers responded. While searching the area, rangers found Collins' body and requested assistance from the sheriff’s office.
“It would not have been obvious if you were driving along the path," Haines said. “It looks like somebody was trying to dispose of the body, probably by putting them in the river.”
As of late last week, the sheriff’s office had identified multiple persons of interest in the case. It is not clear if any of them are suspects or have been charged.