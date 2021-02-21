Defense IG’s office is looking anew at Space Command HQ move

Added Lamborn: “I welcome the investigation by the DOD OIG, and look forward to this review. I will continue working to ensure that this decision was made with neither political bias nor arbitrary and inappropriate metrics which will ultimately materially damage our national security and hamper Space Command’s critical mission.”

Dayton-area advocates made a case for moving the headquarters to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but Dayton was not among the Air Force’s six finalist locations announced last November.

On January 13, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., was the Department of the Air Force’s preferred location for the command headquarters. Peterson Air Force Base, in the Colorado Springs area, had the command headquarters provisional location while the Pentagon oversaw what was presented as a national search for a new location.

Congressman Michael Turner, was one of the guest speakers Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nation Air and Space Intelligence Center's (NASIC) Intelligence Production Complex lll military construction project. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The overall development appears to dovetail with what Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, predicted late last month, when he said he expected a review.

Asked last month if the Redstone decision is a certainty, Turner said: “For all the locations that have been designated for Space Force, there will be a review by the Biden administration. And that’s why, certainly, our portion of Space Force, we’re going to have to advocate to (protect).”

Turner has hailed what he expects to be the building of the National Space Intelligence Center as part of the overall NASIC mission at Wright-Patterson — the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, which has been growing for years.

In November, NASIC broke ground for a five-story Intelligence Production Complex, with an estimated price tag of $156 million, will add 255,000 square feet, with more than than 980 workstations on Wright-Patterson, which is Ohio’s largest single-site employer.