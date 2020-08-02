Demonstration for John Crawford III to take place at Beavercreek Walmart

Wednesday, August 5 is the six-year anniversary of the day John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek Walmart. There will be a demonstration in his honor from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wendesday at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard.
Those attending the commemoration will spell out Crawford’s name with their bodies. They will also wear the names of other Black people who have been killed by law enforcement officers.
“This will be a commemoration and demonstration event to keep his name and story alive,” an organizer wrote on a Facebook event post for the commemoration.
Dayton Young Black Professionals will also be hosting their “Annual Community Give Back Day” prior to the start of the school year in memory of Crawford.
“On this day we will remember this tragic event honoring his memory through a community giveaway of school uniforms, supplies and snacks for summer and afterschool programs for up to 100 elementary students,” said an event organizer.