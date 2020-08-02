X

Protests continue around the Miami Valley

ajc.com

Local News | 11 minutes ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Protests with different organizations have gathered around the region for two months now, protesting the police in the wake of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville and moving into broader calls for racial justice.

A mostly white group of about a dozen protesters organized by the Miami Valley Abolitionists gathered at Courthouse Square for an event on Sunday, Aug. 2, writing messages with sidewalk chalk and speaking out with a megaphone on the square stage.

ExploreDeWine on gun reforms: ’We have done something but it’s not enough’

Protesters with Miami Valley Abolitionists who gathered Sunday said they planned to continue to have weekly protests downtown.

Other demonstrations this week include a peaceful commemoration planned for John Crawford at the Beavercreek Walmart 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 on the six-year anniversary of when he was shot by a police officer at Walmart.

The Solutions Movement is holding a “Community Talkback” town hall-style event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Courthouse Square to share how the group is involved in the community and provide attendees with the tools to get involved in the change.

ExploreSchools, parents must decide on in-person vs. online education

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.