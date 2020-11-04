Dems may pick up seat one Ohio Supreme Court, early returns show

In the other race, incumbent Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy was leading 54.73% to Democratic challenger John P. O’Donnell’s 45.27%, the unofficial results show. O’Donnell, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge, lost his bid for Ohio Supreme Court in 2014 and 2016. Kennedy was firsts appointed to the court in 2012.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy

The GOP has held a majority of seats on the court for three decades.

Justices serve six-year terms. The high court decisions impact how much Ohioans pay in taxes, whether utility companies can add fees to ratepayers' bills, how insurance and business laws are interpreted, what government records will be available to the public and more.

Next year, it is anticipated that the Ohio Supreme Court may be asked to weigh in on disputes over the soon-to-be-drawn legislative and congressional district maps. Voters approved new map making processes, which gives the high court oversight.

