Deputies: Suspect shows gun, flees on foot in CVS armed robbery

Crime & Law | 55 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man showed a handgun and demanded prescription drugs during an armed robbery at a CVS pharmacy in Harrison Twp. Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

The man fled on foot with an unknown amount of drugs.

Deputies were called to the pharmacy at 4901 N. Main St. around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

They were told that a thin black male about 6 feet tall showed a handgun and demanded drugs, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as information is released.

