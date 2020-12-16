Developer plans ‘urbanist’ homes in South Park neighborhood

Commissioners are expected to vote at a 6 p.m. meeting on a sale of 4.68 acres to The Flats at South Park III, LLC to build market-rate housing on property located on the former Cliburn Manor site at 200 Burns Ave, according to the resolution.

The developer, Oberer Thompson Co., appears to be moving forward with a third phase after already completing a first phase of The Flats at South Park and planning construction for a second phase.