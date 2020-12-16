Developer plans ‘urbanist’ homes in South Park neighborhood

A developer plans to build single-family “urbanist” homes on a site that was once a Dayton public housing project in the South Park neighborhood, according to a draft resolution in front of the Dayton City Commission tonight.
Commissioners are expected to vote at a 6 p.m. meeting on a sale of 4.68 acres to The Flats at South Park III, LLC to build market-rate housing on property located on the former Cliburn Manor site at 200 Burns Ave, according to the resolution.
The developer, Oberer Thompson Co., appears to be moving forward with a third phase after already completing a first phase of The Flats at South Park and planning construction for a second phase.
A purchase agreement signed by Greg Thompson, president of Oberer Thompson and The Flats at South Park III, LLC, shows the city will sell the Burns Avenue property to the company for $234,400. The purchase price could be lowered if the developer is required to spend more than $50,000 on any needed environmental remediation.
Phone calls to Thompson and Bill Hibner, the company’s director of construction services, were not returned Tuesday seeking comment for this story.
The developer received city approval in October for a second apartment building costing roughly $8 million. The new three-story, 51-apartment building in the 600 block of Warren Street will sit adjacent to the first Flats at South Park project, a 43-unit, four-story building on the 400 and 500 block of Warren Street. The former Cliburn Manor property sits just east of those projects between Nathan Place and Alberta Street.
The proposed single-family development would be situated on land property that formerly housed the Cliburn Manor public housing development. The site was also the subject of a property dispute in 2016 when the city claimed a clerical error caused the deed to be inadvertently transferred to Upscale Realty. The city took the issue to court and agreed to pay Upscale Realty $6,250 to relinquish its claim on the property.