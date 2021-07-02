DeWine activates Ohio National Guard for Southwest border mission

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he has activated additional members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.
The 185 service members will be deployed late this year to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, according to a release from the governor.
The Ohio National Guard Soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the mission.
Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company previously were deployed to support the Southwest border operations at the request of DHS and NGB. These soldiers remain on active duty.