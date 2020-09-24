DeWine and Husted push back on Trump, assure peaceful power transfer

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“Without exception, I believe, throughout American history, the loser — once it’s determined you are the loser — concedes. And we move on. That will happen whoever loses this election," said DeWine, a lifelong Republican. “...The loser goes off stage. That’s the way our system works.”
Trump said during a Wednesday news conference, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
Husted, who served eight years as Ohio Secretary of State, said Ohio’s bipartisan, locally controlled election system with built-in checks and balances.
“We have a strong tradition in Ohio of running good, bipartisan, fair elections. I’m confident that will happen this year as well," Husted said.
DeWine was asked what he’d do if Biden wins Ohio but the Trump campaign asks him to work with the Legislature to set aside the popular vote because of voter fraud concerns and exercise its power to directly choose Electoral College members.
“No, that’s not what should happen. No. No. It’s the people’s vote," DeWine responded.
Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.