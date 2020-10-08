DeWine says plot against Michigan governor is shocking and horrible

Seven others are charged in state court over plans to target police and the Michigan State Capitol.

DeWine is a Republican and Whitmer is a Democrat. Both governors have been the targets of protests over their handling of the coronavirus. Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had armed protesters demonstrating in front of her home.

DeWine said he had no knowledge of the Whitmer plot and isn’t aware of any case “anywhere near this” involving protesters in Ohio.

DeWine, who declined to detail security measures, is protected by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Democratic Women’s Legislative Caucus issued a statement: “It is alarming that members of a citizen militia allegedly conspired to violently kidnap Gov. Whitmer and force her to ‘stand trial’ for treason, purportedly related to her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a continuation of a pattern of female state leaders, such as former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, being harassed and threatened with harm. The Women’s Caucus is deeply concerned that these conspirators felt comfortable meeting in our state to plot their disgusting actions. We condemn these alleged actions, as well as the continuation of harmful actions and rhetoric against female public officials.”

Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.