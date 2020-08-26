Dogs found covered in fleas, sores in Piqua, according to deputies

Another woman at the scene said she owned a 12-week-old puppy that was not licensed and appeared to have ringworm, according to deputies. She was also given 72 hours to get the dog licensed and have it seen by a vet.

The deputy also reported a strong smell of ammonia coming from the house, which had several cats inside, as well as trash and feces on the floor.

While speaking to a woman at the property, two “filthy” young children came outside wearing dirty diapers, according to the log.

Children services and the health department were contacted. The animal officer will reportedly be filing animal cruelty charges, but at this time no charges have been formally filed.