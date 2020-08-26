Dogs found covered in fleas, sores in Piqua, according to deputies

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an animal cruelty case in Piqua after two dogs were found with sores and were covered with fleas, according to a public information log.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Young Street in Piqua on Tuesday while assisting an animal control officer.
Nine dogs at the residence were “not being properly cared for,” according to the log.
“The two male dogs removed were not in good condition,” the report read. “They were covered in fleas and had sores on their bodies.”
One woman surrendered four puppies and two dogs were surrendered to the animal shelter. She was told she had 72 hours to get a license for one of her dogs and also informed another one of her dogs was at the shelter after it was found running loose.
Another woman at the scene said she owned a 12-week-old puppy that was not licensed and appeared to have ringworm, according to deputies. She was also given 72 hours to get the dog licensed and have it seen by a vet.
The deputy also reported a strong smell of ammonia coming from the house, which had several cats inside, as well as trash and feces on the floor.
While speaking to a woman at the property, two “filthy” young children came outside wearing dirty diapers, according to the log.
Children services and the health department were contacted. The animal officer will reportedly be filing animal cruelty charges, but at this time no charges have been formally filed.