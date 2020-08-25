DeWine responds to impeachment efforts: Have at it

“I think what we have done is in the tradition of conservatism and is in the great tradition of freedom in this country,” DeWine added.

He said that what makes the United States unique is its citizens’ ability to make sacrifices now for long-term gains.

The long-term gains are not just saving lives, but also the economy, he continued. The biggest threat of job creation is for the virus to come back through Ohio.

Representatives Nino Vitale of Urbana, John Becker of Union Twp., and Paul Zeltwanger of Mason are three of the co-sponsors behind the work to impeach DeWine, according to ImpeachDeWine.com.

In a statement released earlier this week, Becker blamed DeWine for hurting Ohio’s economy.

“Living in fear, many have turned to drugs and yes, even suicide, to end or tolerate the unbearable pain inflicted by the governor upon their livelihoods, and the damage caused by his unraveling of the fabric of Ohio. It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild,” Becker’s statement read.