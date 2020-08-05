Downtown’s first modern skyscraper gets $3.7M in funds

The Grant-Deneau Tower has been awarded more than $3.7 million in state historic preservation tax credits to rehab the 22-story downtown landmark.
The tower, downtown’s first modern skyscraper, is expected to be converted into new 11 floors of commercial offices, and the rest of the building will be turned into 100 new apartments, according to the state.
Windsor Companies, a Columbus company that is developing the Fire Blocks District in downtown Dayton, expects to spend about $38.8 million rehabbing the office tower, located at 40 W. Fourth St., across from the Dayton Arcade.
The tower was the only Dayton project to win the highly sought after state tax incentives. Statewide, 27 other projects won awards.
Windsor Companies has had success using state historic tax credits to create new commercial spaces and apartments on the 100 block of East Third Street.
The revitalization of the Grant-Deneau Tower would add to the growing momentum of that part of downtown.
The Dayton Arcade’s nine buildings are being revived and transformed into a variety of new uses, including housing, restaurant space, offices, arts spaces and an innovation center.
The city hopes the area will become a thriving urban neighborhood. The opening of the nearby Levitt Pavilion Dayton has helped efforts to achieve that goal.