Downtown’s first modern skyscraper gets $3.7M in funds

Windsor Companies has had success using state historic tax credits to create new commercial spaces and apartments on the 100 block of East Third Street.

The revitalization of the Grant-Deneau Tower would add to the growing momentum of that part of downtown.

The Dayton Arcade’s nine buildings are being revived and transformed into a variety of new uses, including housing, restaurant space, offices, arts spaces and an innovation center.

The city hopes the area will become a thriving urban neighborhood. The opening of the nearby Levitt Pavilion Dayton has helped efforts to achieve that goal.