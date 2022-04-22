BreakingNews
Ex-Springboro superintendent sentenced to three years probation for theft in office
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Drugs found in Middletown, Sharonville have street value of more than $160K; man arrested

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
Updated 1 hour ago

A Sharonville man was arrested Thursday after a search of his residence and a Middletown location turned up pounds of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine along with cash, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force in coordination with the FBI and Middletown police executed search warrants at about 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown and on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. About 340 grams of meth\ and three pounds of fentanyl were seized, along with $9,700 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs seized is more than $160,000.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, was charged with felony possession of drugs and booked into the Butler County Jail. More charges may follow pending lab test results.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets. This much fentanyl can kill over 500,000 people,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

In Other News
1
Ex-Springboro superintendent sentenced to three years probation for...
2
Police seek suspects in daytime Louis Vuitton bags heist at Kenwood...
3
Standoff ends with armed suspect in custody at Fairborn apartment...
4
Man files insanity plea in bizarre Troy roommate killing
5
Moraine man indicted for attempted rape accused of attacking woman at...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top