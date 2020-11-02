VOICES: Each of us is in a position to help somebody and to make the world a little bit better

We don’t have to wait for new leadership or a change in the political climate. We can spark the change we want to see, if we can set aside our differences and focus on the common good, on the needs we find closest to our homes and our hearts.

What will happen after the election?

No matter who wins, we will need to help each other. We will need to listen to the pain and the problems that others face. We will need to be open to our own role in causing racial and social injustice. We will need to reach across the divide and find ways to work together.

I admit it’s hard to reconcile with people whose beliefs are radically different than mine. I find it disheartening to see longtime friends share the words of politicians whom I find abhorrent or post snarky memes about my values on social media. If I hadn’t been the recipient of their kindness and help over the years, I could let the friendships lapse. But I refuse to let the fear mongers win. We have to come together for the common good or our divisions will lead to even more pain and suffering.

When I moved to Dayton 15 years ago, my husband and I chose to live downtown. We relish the energy and diversity of urban living. What we have received in return is a beautiful community of people who care about the future of our city, who care about one another, and who do what they can to make Dayton a better place. We certainly have our differences, but we can still help each other along the way.

