ROBINSON: Will havoc, unrest or the real American spirit win this election?

Amelia Robinson Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Rights that insure liberty might be crushed. Angry mobs. Gnashing of teeth. Tearing of garments.

He’s worried and says I need a gun.

The world is a scary place, and America is part of the world that finds itself in the middle of a pandemic that has intensified everything.

The fact that anything could happen does not mean anything will. And this is not about being naïve and has nothing to do with my thoughts on gun rights.

It is about not letting fear change who I am or how I see the nation I love.

I’ve witnessed and benefited from the goodness of Americans. There are really bad Americans, but there are far more who are good or downright great.

Gallup in May released a report that said 73 percent of U.S. adults said they had donated money to a charitable organization in the past year. One way to look at it is that that was the lowest percentage of giving since during the Great Recession in 2009, when giving was 79 percent.

The other way to look at it is that the overwhelming number of Americans donated in 2019 and continued to do so even as the coronavirus pandemic deepened.

Fears have been stoked about this nation and how we supposedly feel about each other, but Americans have time and time again proven by actions and words that the rumors are not correct.

We are a people who believe in law, justice and freedom.

Millions from various backgrounds protested in the name of civil rights this year.

Millions wear masks to protect other people.

Millions volunteer time, talent and money to help friends, neighbors and strangers during natural disasters.

The American Red Cross, a nonprofit that gets much of its funding from donations and cost-recovery fees charged for some services, provided more than 1.2 million overnight stays in emergency lodgings across multiple states for people affected by the hurricanes in the Gulf Coast and the wildfires out west.

That havoc is on the horizon is one way to look at it.

I choose to believe that the spirit that makes America great will win the day.

Besides, the last thing anyone needs me with is a gun.

