Early results show Hackett, Huffman, Lang ahead in races for Ohio Senate seats

Ballard owns a small sign company in Greene County. He previously worked as a government contractor at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and before that served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Ohio’s 12th Senate District

In the race for the Ohio’s 12th Senate District seat, incumbent Matt Huffman, a Republican, has 75 percent of the vote as of 9:04 p.m. and his challenger, political newcomer Democrat Ken Poling, has 25 percent of the vote.

Poling, 28, is a carpenter. Huffman, 60, is an attorney who has held public office for a combined nearly 30 years. He’s been a member of city council and the Ohio House and Senate.

Both men are Lima residents.

Ohio Senate District 12 includes Champaign, Allen, Mercer and Shelby and parts of Auglaize, Darke and Logan counties. Senators representing the district can serve up to two, four-year terms.

Ohio’s 4th Senate District

After additional early votes added to the first batch of votes, state Rep. George Lang is now leading Kathy Wyenandt for the 4th Ohio Senate District seat.

Lang has 53.8 percent of the early votes as of 8:35 p.m. while Wyenandt has 46.1 percent. Write-in candidate Kent Keller, of Middletown, has 0.1 percent

Wyenandt, of Liberty Twp., Lang, R-West Chester Twp., and Keller, a Republican from Middletown, competed for a four-year term starting in January representing the 4th Ohio Senate District, which incorporates most of Butler County and pays $63,007 a year, plus 52 cents per mile.

The winner will succeed Ohio Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Twp., who is term-limited.

Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report