Early results show Hackett, Huffman, Lang ahead in races for Ohio Senate seats

Results continue to roll in for three state senate races that will determine who area residents will find representing them in Columbus for the next four years.
In the race for the Ohio Senate District 10 seat, State Sen. Bob Hackett, R-London, the incumbent seeking re-election, has 55.4 percent of the vote as of 9:04 p.m. and Democratic challenger Charles “Charlie” Ballard has 44.6 percent of the vote.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 24. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Ohio Senate District 10 stretches from Beavercreek to West Jefferson and includes the cities of Springfield and Xenia.
Hackett is chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and leads a subcommittee on Health Finance and Medicaid. He served in the Ohio House from 2009 to 2016 and as a Madison County commissioner from 2001 to 2008.
Ballard owns a small sign company in Greene County. He previously worked as a government contractor at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and before that served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force.
Ohio’s 12th Senate District
In the race for the Ohio’s 12th Senate District seat, incumbent Matt Huffman, a Republican, has 75 percent of the vote as of 9:04 p.m. and his challenger, political newcomer Democrat Ken Poling, has 25 percent of the vote.
Poling, 28, is a carpenter. Huffman, 60, is an attorney who has held public office for a combined nearly 30 years. He’s been a member of city council and the Ohio House and Senate.
Both men are Lima residents.
Ohio Senate District 12 includes Champaign, Allen, Mercer and Shelby and parts of Auglaize, Darke and Logan counties. Senators representing the district can serve up to two, four-year terms.
Ohio’s 4th Senate District
After additional early votes added to the first batch of votes, state Rep. George Lang is now leading Kathy Wyenandt for the 4th Ohio Senate District seat.
Lang has 53.8 percent of the early votes as of 8:35 p.m. while Wyenandt has 46.1 percent. Write-in candidate Kent Keller, of Middletown, has 0.1 percent
Wyenandt, of Liberty Twp., Lang, R-West Chester Twp., and Keller, a Republican from Middletown, competed for a four-year term starting in January representing the 4th Ohio Senate District, which incorporates most of Butler County and pays $63,007 a year, plus 52 cents per mile.
The winner will succeed Ohio Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Twp., who is term-limited.
Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report