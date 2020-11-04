Early returns on Turner, Tims Congressional race

Early returns show an extremely close race between Democrat Desiree Tims and longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner.
As of 9:10 p.m., Turner has a slight lead at 51.49% to Tim’s 48.51%, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Tims, a 33-year-old Democrat from West Dayton, faces Turner, the 60-year-old former Dayton mayor who has been in Congress for 18 years.
The contentious race for the 10th District seat drew back-and-forth Federal Elections Commission complaints. During the 2020 cycle, Tims raised $1.72 million and spent $1.43 million while Turner raised $1.6 million and spent $1.56 million.
The 10th District includes Montgomery, Greene and Fayette counties and leans Republican.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.