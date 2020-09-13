Earn degrees in less time with Miami University’s accelerated degree programs

Because a college education is among your most important investments, make it go further with one of Miami University’s accelerated degree programs.
If you will graduate from high school with some college credit on your transcript, Miami provides opportunities to earn degrees in less time. In fact, you can earn two degrees at the same time, and some graduate programs offer guaranteed admission to well-qualified first-year students.
The 3-year Pathway Program
Students entering Miami as a first-semester freshman who have completed substantial college-level coursework (30 hours or more) may be able to complete some of Miami’s degree programs in three years. There are nearly 100 to choose from. Students in this group typically have course credit for Miami from one or more of the following:
Credit earned through successful examination in the following exams: Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), College Level Examination Program (CLEP)
Post-Secondary Enrollment Options Program (PSEOP) or Dual Enrollment
Credit earned at community colleges or technical schools
Credit earned through military training programs and coursework
Summer coursework
Sara Rosomoff graduated in 2019 with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Miami’s Farmer School of Business as a 3+1 combined student. She is working at Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior consultant/cost analyst with their San Diego office. She uses what she learned at Miami every day.
“Business analysts and consultants alike need a strong business acumen and understanding of how the economy works in order to advise, strategize and analyze the problems a client faces,” Rosomoff said.
Her mentor at Miami, Melissa Thomasson, said, “I am continually impressed by our students, and find that I often learn new things over the course of working together.”
While at Miami, Rosomoff took historical data that is difficult to decipher and studied the political economy of Medicare and the factors likely to influence a legislator’s vote.
“She was able to combine her love for economics and her passion for political science,” said Thomasson, who is the Julian Lange Professor of Economics and chair of the economics department in the Farmer School of Business.
Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Program
Through Miami’s combined programs, top students can pursue both degrees simultaneously, saving money and gaining a competitive edge when entering the workforce. There are currently 22 master’s programs offered in this combined format.
Selena Munger is on track to graduate in 2022 with a combined bachelor’s and master’s in political science. A triple major in political science, critical race and ethnic studies and comparative religion, she participated in the Ohio Public Leaders Fellowship program this past January. She interned at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office in the Election Division.
Munger said joining the Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Program is one of the best decisions she made while at Miami.
“I have really been able to dive into the material of my classes and independent research much further as a graduate student, but am still able to ease into the higher-level classes by combining them with my undergraduate courses,” she said.
“Don’t be scared to take risks,” Munger added. “If you have a passion for what you’re doing, you can make change no matter where you are in your life journey. Don’t let your own fear of not being good enough stop you from doing something great.”
If an accelerated program appeals to you, now is the time to plan. Jump start an amazing college experience.