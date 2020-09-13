Earn degrees in less time with Miami University’s accelerated degree programs

Post-Secondary Enrollment Options Program (PSEOP) or Dual Enrollment

Credit earned at community colleges or technical schools

Credit earned through military training programs and coursework

Summer coursework

Sara Rosomoff graduated in 2019 with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Miami’s Farmer School of Business as a 3+1 combined student. She is working at Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior consultant/cost analyst with their San Diego office. She uses what she learned at Miami every day.

“Business analysts and consultants alike need a strong business acumen and understanding of how the economy works in order to advise, strategize and analyze the problems a client faces,” Rosomoff said.

Her mentor at Miami, Melissa Thomasson, said, “I am continually impressed by our students, and find that I often learn new things over the course of working together.”

While at Miami, Rosomoff took historical data that is difficult to decipher and studied the political economy of Medicare and the factors likely to influence a legislator’s vote.

“She was able to combine her love for economics and her passion for political science,” said Thomasson, who is the Julian Lange Professor of Economics and chair of the economics department in the Farmer School of Business.

Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Program

Through Miami’s combined programs, top students can pursue both degrees simultaneously, saving money and gaining a competitive edge when entering the workforce. There are currently 22 master’s programs offered in this combined format.

Selena Munger is on track to graduate in 2022 with a combined bachelor’s and master’s in political science. A triple major in political science, critical race and ethnic studies and comparative religion, she participated in the Ohio Public Leaders Fellowship program this past January. She interned at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office in the Election Division.

Munger said joining the Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Program is one of the best decisions she made while at Miami.

“I have really been able to dive into the material of my classes and independent research much further as a graduate student, but am still able to ease into the higher-level classes by combining them with my undergraduate courses,” she said.

“Don’t be scared to take risks,” Munger added. “If you have a passion for what you’re doing, you can make change no matter where you are in your life journey. Don’t let your own fear of not being good enough stop you from doing something great.”

If an accelerated program appeals to you, now is the time to plan. Jump start an amazing college experience.