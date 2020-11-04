ELECTION: 2020: 41st District open statehouse race tightens as vote count rises

Cate Berger remains in the lead over Andrea White in early voting totals as voters in the Ohio House of Representatives 41st District pick a new legislator.
Berger has 53.5% to White’s 46.5%, according to early returns from the Montgomery County Board of Elections as 8:34 p.m.
Both are seeking to succeed Republican Jim Butler, who is term limited after serving eight years in the district that includes Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood, and parts of Dayton and Riverside.
Butler carried the district with at least 54% of the vote in each election since 2012, according to board of elections records.
Both Berger and White ran unopposed in the March primary election. The winner will get a two-year term with a salary of $67,493 in 2021, according to Ohio law.
White, 59, of Kettering, is a Republican in her third six-year term as Kettering Municipal Court clerk, having first been elected in 2003.
Berger, 38, of Oakwood, is a Democrat and a first-time candidate. She formerly worked with local non-profit groups for more than a decade in the area’s workforce development, education, health care and entrepreneurial.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.