ELECTION 2020: Dayton area incumbents lead in Ohio Statehouse races; Greene County count flips

Strahorn, a Democrat who has served four consecutive terms, has reached his term limit for the district that covers large sections of Dayton, Drexel and Jefferson Twp.

Greene County voters are also picking a new state representative for the 73rd District.

Early numbers show Republican Brian Lampton has overtaken Democrat Kim McCarthy with a slim lead, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

Lampton has a 337-vote lead out of 41,215 counted as of 8:49 p.m., records show.

The winner will replace Republican Rick Perales in the district that covers a large portion of Greene County from Bellbrook to Yellow Springs.

In Warren County, Republican incumbent state Rep. Scott Lipps leads Democratic challenger Erin Rosiello in Ohio House District 62, early results show.

Lipps has 69.61% to Rosiello’s 30.39, according to that board of elections as of 9:03 p.m.

Lipps is in his second two-year term representing the district including the Franklin, Hamilton Twp. and Morrow areas in Warren County.

Also in Warren County, three-term incumbent state Rep. Paul Zeltwanger has more votes than challenger Morgan Showen in the early going.

Zeltwanger leads Showen by 58.46% to 41.54%, according to that board of elections.

The winner will represent residents living in and around Lebanon, Deerfield Township, Mason and Middletown.

In an open seat in Preble County, Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech is facing former Richmond High School science teacher Amy Cox for the Ohio House 43rd District seat.

Creech holds a 55% to 45% edge as of 8:56 p.m., according to early elections results.

Both are vying to fill the seat now held by Republican Jeffery Todd Smith of Farmersville.

The district covers all of Preble County and areas of Montgomery County including Englewood, Clayton, Brookville and Trotwood.

North of Dayton, first-term state Rep. Jena Powell leads Piqua Democrat Ted Jones to win re-election in the 80th District Miami and southern Darke counties.

The Republican from Arcanum holds a 68.23% to 31.77% lead, according to the early vote count as of 7:45 p.m.

These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.