ELECTION 2020: Mailers question status of voter ballots, prompt high volume of calls

At least one Dayton-area board of elections has been busy with phone calls from voters receiving mailers stating their absentee ballots have not been returned.
Warren County elections officials said the mailers have generated an unusual amount of calls in recent days from voters concerned about that the status of their ballots.
“I’m just hearing staff out there talk to the public about it,” Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said.
Sleeth said elections officials are not tracking how many calls, “but every time I walk by staff I hear them talking to voters about the card.”
Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said her office has received some calls about the mailers, but not a high volume.
A mailer indicating it was paid for by the Ohio Republican Party states “VOTER ALERT: Public records indicate you have not yet returned your absentee ballot.”
The mailer also reads “Your official absentee ballot status” is “NOT RETURNED.”
Officials are encouraging those who have received the mailers to check on board of elections' websites about the status of their ballots before calling.
Montgomery County’s website is https://www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov/ while Warren County’s is https://vote.warrencountyohio.gov/.