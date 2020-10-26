JUST IN: City to forgive $3.6M Kettering Health Network loan for cancer center

KETTERING – The city is set to forgive its largest cash financial incentive ever, a $3.6 million loan to Kettering Health Network.
The city’s largest employer has fulfilled the requirements of a deal it signed five years ago for the Kettering Cancer Center and that facility had a payroll of about $17.5 million last year, a city official said.
Kettering City Council will be asked Tuesday night to approve $3.6 million in supplemental appropriations for economic development operating expenses, records show.
“They’ve met the conditions to have the loan forgiven,” Kettering Economic Development Manager Gregg Gorsuch said.
“We’ve already paid the loan money out in the last few years,” he added. “So this is just a…bookkeeping, non-cash transaction. It’s not costing anything more.”
Among the requirements met by KHN for the Southern Boulevard facility, Gorsuch said:
• Obtain a signed occupancy permit.
• Construct a building that is at least 120,000 square feet.
• Three consecutive years with at least $7 million in annual payroll.