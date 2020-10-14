X

Election 2020: New poll shows Ohio a tie between Trump and Biden

FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Amid the tumult of the 2020 presidential campaign, one dynamic has remained constant: The Nov. 3 election offers voters a choice between substantially different policy paths. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

Ohio remains a toss-up between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden and it’ll likely come down to how the 4% of undecided voters break, according to a new poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.

Likely voters support Biden 48% and Trump 47%, Quinnipiac found. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Ohio voters give Biden mixed reviews: 48% view him favorably, 47% view him unfavorably. Meanwhile, 46% of likely voters view Trump favorably, 51% view him negatively.

The poll comes as the Biden campaign announced U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will appear in Cleveland on Friday and the Trump campaign said White House adviser Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, will appear in Cincinnati on Friday.

The poll shows the race hasn’t changed since the last survey conducted and released by Quinnipiac on Sept. 24.

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported this week that 2.4 million voters have requested absentee ballots, which is twice the number that had requested them by this point in 2016, and in-person early voting numbers are triple the rate seen in 2016.

The Quinnipiac poll found 47% of likely voters in Ohio plan to vote in person on Election Day, 30% are voting absentee and 21% plan to vote early in-person. Three in four Democrats say they’re voting absentee or in-person early; just over one-third of Republicans plan to vote absentee or in-person early.

