Election officials clarify Tipp City income tax details

One of the two 0.25% levies expires June 30, while the other doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2022. If voters approve the ballot measure, each levy would be extended for another 10 years at the current rate.

City officials say the wording is important, as residents rejected a slightly different structure of this levy in November. City Finance Director John Green has said confusion over over the November ballot wording may have played a part in some voters’ decision.

Green has provided a list of $25 million in projects the city would target in the next 10 years if the levies are renewed. Street improvement/paving is by far the largest category at $14.2 million, followed by fire/EMS vehicles and equipment at $3.6 million and park/aquatic center improvements at $2.1 million.