Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Clark County man

News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Clark County man, the Ohio Attorney General’s office reported. Raymond Bosley, 79, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. today driving away from his residence on North Houston Park in the city of London, a release said.

Bosley suffers from Alzheimers as well as other medical conditions. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, brown leather shoes, glasses and possibly a camouflage baseball cap. He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 178 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate HAF3740. If you see Bosley or have any information about his location, contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or call 911.

