Englewood community rally together to help ‘the man with the cross’

“He’s touched a lot of people around here, it’s really overwhelming. It’s a great thing and it restores my faith for sure,” Milliner said.

Instead of fixing the truck, the community was able to buy Foster a new car.

The Englewood community came together to buy a car for Freeman Foster known as the man with the cross. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Foster moved to Englewood in the early 2000s with his daughter, Tova Rose, and was known for years as “the man with the cross." Freeman said he carries the cross because God told him to as “it would do all the talking.”

He also is known to hand out roses to women and pray over the people he encounters.

“The Lord asked me to specifically to give roses... it’s a symbol of love,” Foster said.

Rose said her dad has always been a giver and instilled in her servanthood and being a person of love from a very young age.

But last Friday was about giving back to Foster. He said he was overwhelmed with joy when several members of the community met him and gave him the keys to a 2010 Mazda RX3

“I was lost for words, they totally surprised me," he said. “I just kept asking them if this was for real,."

“I was outdone. I prayed the Lord would give me a car debt free that I wouldn’t have to fix all the time."

His daughter said it was a blessing to see the community show up for her father. “It’s absolutely a blessing, because I know his heart. He’s a gift to us. To see the world recognize who he is in Christ is just a blessing and I’m so very very thankful that somebody was able to help my dad," she said.