Englewood dispatch center approved for upgrades

The Premier One computer aid dispatch system by Motorola would also cut cost in half for the city whereas having a stand-alone center would be around $600,000. It would also allow them to better serve communities by removing blind spots. “With their program and our computers, we can actually see what everybody’s doing in their dispatch center,” he said.

Earlier this year, Englewood, Union and Clayton started a Fire and Emergency Services collaboration in which Englewood and Union fire departments are dispatched by Englewood and Clayton is dispatched by the county.

There are areas in Englewood covered by Clayton and there are areas of Clayton that are covered by Englewood. This caused problems having services from two centers creating an extra step to dispatching calls, according to Brownfield

“It kind of sets up those scenarios with possible delays in getting that call out because we have to contact the county, or the county has to contact us and then were trying to keep track of it in two different systems,” Brownfield said.