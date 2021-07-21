dayton-daily-news logo
X

Enon man sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of Yellow Springs man

Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett
Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett

Credit: GREENE COUNTY JAIL

Credit: GREENE COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News

An Enon man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of Leonid “Lonya” Clark of Yellow Springs and will serve 15 years in prison.

Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, 28, on Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was worked out between the prosecutors and defense as part of a plea deal.

Atha-Arnett entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony; five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, and five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.

Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, far right, speaks with his attorney, Jon Paul Rion, after sentencing in Judge Buckwalter's Greene County courtroom Wednesday. Eileen McClory / Staff
Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, far right, speaks with his attorney, Jon Paul Rion, after sentencing in Judge Buckwalter's Greene County courtroom Wednesday. Eileen McClory / Staff

On the child pornography charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, to be served at the same time as his other charges.

He was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution and register as a Tier II sex offender. Atha-Arnett waived his right to appeal.

ExploreEnon man charged with Glen Helen homicide now faces child porn charges

Mushroom hunters in Glen Helen discovered Clark’s body near the Little Miami River in April 2019.

Lonya Clark’s father, Eric Clark, said his adopted son and Atha-Arnett were longtime friends but had an on-again, off-again relationship, where they, “were best friends one week and wouldn’t speak to each other the next.”

Sheriff offering reward to solve the homicide of Leonid "Lonya" Clark
Sheriff offering reward to solve the homicide of Leonid "Lonya" Clark

Jacqueline Clark, Lonya Clark’s stepmother, spoke to Atha-Arnett directly during the sentencing. She said many people will want to know why Atha-Arnett killed Lonya Clark.

“How could you hurt your friend?” she asked. “He was your friend.”

ExploreFather: Murder suspect had ‘hit/miss relationship’ with Yellow Springs victim

Jacqueline Clark said Lonya Clark’s little sister, whose birthday is Jan. 13, the same day that Lonya Clark was killed, now wants to change her birthday.

Jon Paul Rion, the defense attorney representing Atha-Arnett, called the situation tragic, noting Atha-Arnett knew the victim from a young age.

Atha-Arnett declined to speak during the sentencing.

Both men were 26 years old at the time of Clark’s death.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top