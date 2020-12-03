Enon, New Carlise tweak holiday events to fit COVID-19 protocols

Although the Enon and New Carlisle Christmas trees have already been quietly decorated and lit, that first Saturday of the month, Dec. 5 will still a big day.

The day starts out with a reminder of the joy of Giving. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an Impact Bethel Food Drive in the Tecumseh High School parking lot.

Items requested are nonperishable items like macaroni and cheese boxes, cans of fruit, soup, vegetables, pasta with pull tabs, individually wrapped snacks, peanut butter, Pop tarts, jerky, applesauce cups or packets, or similar individually wrapped foods that won’t go bad without refrigeration.

These food donations are for more than just the holiday season. The need is constant. Next scheduled food drive is February 20.

As darkness falls Saturday evening, the West Enon Church of God is trying something new a “Drive Through Nativity.”

“We wanted to do this for the kids and the community,” said new Pastor Earl Litman.

This church is located at 4800 Snider Road near Enon in Mad River Township, just behind the United Dairy Farmer’s Store on Dayton Road if you are not into maps.

Starting at 5 p.m. this event will go until 6:30 p.m. or until there are no more cars, according to the pastor.

“A Wiseman will escort your car around the drive to carolers singing, the Live Nativity with a couple animals, and then they will lead you to Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said Pastor Litman. “We are following all Covide-19 protocols.”

He also added that there will be hot chocolate and gift bags for all kids. I cannot wait to see how this works out.

Meanwhile in New Carlisle the 35th Annual New Carlisle Christmas Parade was scheduled for Saturday. It is still happening, but in a different way. The parade will stand still while the spectators drive through it.

According to Marshall Gorby, the planning committee has been in consultation with Clark County Health Director Charles Patterson and they’ve come up with a way to reconstruct the parade and be Covid-19 compliant. Free pandemic masks, 1000 of them, will also be passed out.

The big number one rule is that everyone must stay in their cars. There will be no walking around.

Starting at 6 p.m. lines of cars will progress slowly through the parking lot between the Brethren Church and the Park Bank, once known as Security National Bank. (You might remember this lot as where the kiddie rides are set up for the Festival of Flight.)

The drive through parade will have many of the attractions in the parking lot that we expect to see at the New Carlisle holiday festivities. There will be a giant inflated Rudolph and a Frosty in addition to costumed characters Snoopy and AirBear. And there will be lots of lights and Christmas music.

Santa will be on hand to wave to the children from a safe distance and the kids will be able to drop off their letter to Santa.

This event begins at 6 p.m. and will hopefully last until at least 7 p.m. Frigid weather may chase the parade home, so get there early.

“Stay in your cars,” said Gorby.

It will be warmer in the cars Saturday evening.

I think we may be in our cars quite a bit during this holiday season. Many of our neighbors are going out of their way to decorate their houses and yards much more than usual.

In Enon, Heather Mercuri and her neighborhood elves on Western, Harrison, Helen, Enon-Xenia, and Broadway streets have decorated and arranged a bit of a scavenger hunt for those who drive or walk past.

“The neighbors and I were excited to bring something together. We love our little neighborhood and wanted it to feel like a small scale version of what Raymar was like when we were kids.” said Mercuri.

Items on the hunting list include Santa, Rudolph, Nativity, Grinch, candy cane, duck, Mickey Mouse, OSU, Minion, sled, teddy bear, American flag, snowman, and more.

“I know the Enon PTO has gone above and beyond with the teachers to give the kids “take home” holiday parties. And the virtual students are doing virtual parties. Everyone is just getting creative.”

And that sums it all up very neatly. We are not letting this pandemic ruin our Christmas. Instead we are all getting imaginative.

I think in the future Christmas 2020 will be remembered for its resourcefulness and the love we showed for our neighbors. Not bad, folks. I’m sending virtual hugs your way.