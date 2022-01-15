Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks: Pennsylvania and Hamilton

When a delegation of Hamilton city officials and business leaders visited Spooky Nook in early 2017, officials there mentioned Lengel regularly worked out there.

A nice coincidence

About that same time, Lengel and new wife Lauren bought a home in Mason, deciding to settle there even though he would later play for Cleveland, Houston and the Bengals again.

“We moved here, and then I had a conversation with Jim (Launer),” Lengel recalled. “He said, ‘You know, we’re buying a building out there and we’re making another Spooky Nook about 20 minutes down the road from you.’

“It just blew my mind,” he said. “I couldn’t even believe it. So when I decided to retire, I was just like, ‘Hey, man, I just want to be a part and help out some kind of way,” he said. “I care about Jim, I care about Sam (Beiler), and obviously, Spooky Nook helped me accomplish my dreams. I wanted to be part of it.”

He’s now director of facility operations in Hamilton. When Spooky Nook hosts tournaments, “it’ll be my job to make sure everything’s set up, all the organizers have everything they need. That the experience at Spooky Nook is as good as it can be,” he said.

Spooky Nook, when it broke ground in Hamilton, was estimated to open at the end of December 2021. The conference center and hotel part of the complex now is to open in March, but the indoor sports complex has been delayed to an unknown date later this year, owner Sam Beiler told the Journal-News earlier this month.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Tight End Matt Lengel #89 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Football life/softball wife

Lengel’s football life started while he was asleep.

“I was taking a nap one day, and I was in second grade,” he said. “I had this dream that I was holding the Lombardi Trophy and I was playing football and was in the NFL, and I had never even thought about playing football before. And just I woke up, and I was like, ‘Dad, I want to play football.’”

The son of a police officer remembers getting his equipment for the first time. He played fullback and linebacker. His teams won a couple of Pee Wee Super Bowls.

“I had a great childhood, fun time playing football,” he said. He grew up a fan of the (then) Oakland Raiders because hometown hero Jon Ritchie played for them (1998-2002) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2003-04).

“We’d get done playing games and I’d go to the restaurant with my parents and I’d just sit there on Sundays and watch football all day all over again,” he said.

By the time he played at Cumberland Valley High School, he was a tight end, because he was “too tall to play fullback.”

Northeastern University in Boston was one of two schools that offered him full scholarships, and he went there, his first experience living in a large city. But after the first season’s final game, the team was told the football program was ending. The school honored players’ scholarships through their college years, and let them transfer. He went to Eastern Kentucky University.

In college, he played 37 games across five seasons, with 33 catches for 361. He tore his ACL in the 2012 season opener, and re-injured that knee in 2013 after starting EKU’s first two games.

During his six-year college career, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s at EKU in physical education. While there, he met Lauren Cumbess, a softball pitcher and first baseman at the nearby University Kentucky who played in the Women’s College World Series and threw a no-hitter against Georgia.

Matt Lengel, director facility operations at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and his wife, Lauren. They met while he attended Eastern Kentucky University on a football scholarship and she was a pitcher for the University of Kentucky who played in the Women's College World Series.

Pro football career

Lengel wasn’t drafted by an NFL team, but the Bengals called afterward, and he made the practice squad his first year.

“I was still hungry to keep achieving more, but I was never going to complain about being on the practice squad, because at the time there was only 10 guys on each time that made up a practice squad,” he said.

Also, players could be signed from a squad to another team or activated onto the team’s roster.

The Bengals then included Tyler Eifert, C.J. Uzomah and Andy Dalton.

“It was a great unit to be a part of, because that was the last time the Bengals went to the playoffs,” he said.

With the practice squad, “I was on the sideline for that last playoff game against the Steelers. That was a heartbreak, but I was fortunate to get re-signed at the end of the year, signed a futures contract and ended up making the practice squad again the next year. And that’s when I got signed off the practice squad to go to the Patriots.”

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel makes a catch defended by safety Clayton Fejedelem on the first day of mandatory mini camp Tuesday, June 14, 2016, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Signed balls from Brady, Dalton

A top moment in his career was a Patriots game on Christmas Eve of 2016, when he made his first NFL catch and became the 64th player to catch a Tom Brady touchdown, against the New York Jets.

“I was very fortunate to keep that ball. I actually got Tom to sign it for me,” he said. That ball and a signed touchdown ball from Andy Dalton have places of honor in his home, along with jerseys that he and Lauren wore during their playing careers.

Another highlight was when he realized that second-grade dream and put his lips to the Lombardi Trophy. He says he wore his ring only once, mainly because Super Bowl rings these days are so large and gaudy. It was when he and Lauren wed in Lexington, among college friends and family.

“That was fun because I was around people who helped me get to where I wanted to be, and it was something I wanted to share with them,” he said. “For a while at my wedding, I couldn’t find my ring, but I trusted it was with somebody I trusted, so I ended up getting it back.”

Jim Launer, who trained him at Spooky Nook as director of sports performance, has “obviously accumulated more and more departments and now he’s the president of the company,” Lengel said.

What Spooky Nook will be like

A big thing Lengel enjoyed about Spooky Nook was the electricity when tournaments were happening or people were training in their sports nearby as he worked out.

“The environment, being around all these sports,” he said. “You’d see so many athletes that are all training and playing to be as good as they can be, and they’re leaving all their passion out on the court, or on the field, whatever sport they’re playing. The energy in the building, the equipment, it’s an experience. It’s not just going to the gym to train. It’s fun.”

Top athletes from high schools, local colleges, pro teams and even those who were home during college breaks also gravitated to the training facilities. He envisions players from Greater Cincinnati and the Dayton area to use the Hamilton facilities, as well as entire local teams.

Kai Sotto, a 19-year-old, highly regarded 7-foot-3-inch basketball player from the Philippines, announced 13 months ago that he plans to launch his Kaiju Academy, to train younger basketball prospects. Kaiju is a Japanese term for monster, beast, or strange creature, Sotto said.

Spooky Nook also will have a fitness area for local people of all athletic levels.

For siblings of athletes, there will be activities like rock climbing, arcades and other entertainment within Spooky Nook, and the visitors coming from three-hour-drives or farther are expected to visit local shops, restaurants and bars within the city.

At the sports complex, “The equipment’s slowly starting to come in, and furniture’s slowly starting to come in,” Lengel said.

He’s giving tours and keeping enthusiasm up in the city despite the delay.

He thinks most local people don’t realize all the sports that can be played in the facility, which will have 28 basketball/volleyball courts.

“They obviously know all of our courts. They assume we’re just basketball and volleyball, but really, we’re the conference center, we’re the restaurants, we’re the space where people can come and just have a good time.”

And he ticks off just a few of the sports that can be played: including wrestling, futsal (indoor soccer), dance, cheerleading, almost any sport, except those requiring a swimming pool.

“The economic impact in the local area of Lancaster has been huge,” he said about the original location. “I think if you’re a local small business in the Hamilton area, just be ready, all-hands-on-deck when we open up, because it’s going to be a lot of people.”

Matt Lengel’s NFL/football observations