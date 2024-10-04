Fairborn parents indicted for murder in 4-month-old son’s death in Clark County

Breaking: Ohio Supreme Court complaint centers on election training in Montgomery County

Two parents were indicted in Clark County by a grand jury for the death of their four-month-old son, according to a secret indictment.

Documents filed Monday detail charges against Fairborn residents Angel Seiker, 21, and Landan Jennings, 25. Both were indicted on two counts of murder, and one count each of second-degree felonious assault, second-degree felony endangering children and first-degree felony permitting child abuse.

According to the indictment, Seiker and Jennings caused the death of the infant as part of “a continuous course of conduct” between Aug. 25, 2023 to Dec. 29, 2023 in Clark and Greene counties.

The infant, Braxton Eugene Jennings, listed as being four months old, died Dec. 29, 2023 due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. His death is classified as a homicide.

The child died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Both Seiker and Jennings are listed as being in custody at the Clark County Jail. Their bonds are set at $500,000.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.