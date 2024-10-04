Fairborn parents indicted for murder in 4-month-old son’s death in Clark County

According to the indictment, Seiker and Jennings caused the death of the infant as part of “a continuous course of conduct” between Aug. 25, 2023 to Dec. 29, 2023 in Clark and Greene counties.

The infant, Braxton Eugene Jennings, listed as being four months old, died Dec. 29, 2023 due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. His death is classified as a homicide.

The child died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Both Seiker and Jennings are listed as being in custody at the Clark County Jail. Their bonds are set at $500,000.