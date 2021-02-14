Fairborn Police investigating overnight shooting on Zink Road

Fairborn Police are investigating a shooting on Zink Road at Cimmarron Woods Apartments, a statement from the Wright State Police Department said.
The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the statement said. Fairborn Police did not have any public information about the severity of any injuries or any information regarding suspects.
Wright State officials sent a campus-wide email about the incident in accordance with the federal Jeanne Cleary Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which requires colleges and universities with financial aid programs to disclose information about nearby crime.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.