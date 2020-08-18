Breaking News

Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 west in Dayton; serious injuries reported

X

Fairborn to resume water disconnection for delinquent accounts

ajc.com

Local News | 6 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The City of Fairborn announced plans to resume the disconnection process for delinquent public water accounts after months of halting the process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 31, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency signed an order stopping public water services from being disconnected. The order was lifted as of July 10.

ExploreHow do you vote in Ohio? Here’s everything you need to know

IMPORTANT UTILITY BILL INFORMATION: The Ohio EPA order placed on March 31st, 2020 preventing the disconnection of...

Posted by City of Fairborn, Ohio - Municipal Government on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

If anyone receives a disconnect notice with their water bill, they should pay the minimum amount by the due date listed to avoid having their water disconnected and prevent any additional fees or penalties.

Anyone with questions can call the utilities department at 937-754-3007.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.