Fairborn to resume water disconnection for delinquent accounts

The City of Fairborn announced plans to resume the disconnection process for delinquent public water accounts after months of halting the process due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 31, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency signed an order stopping public water services from being disconnected. The order was lifted as of July 10.
IMPORTANT UTILITY BILL INFORMATION: The Ohio EPA order placed on March 31st, 2020 preventing the disconnection of...Posted by City of Fairborn, Ohio - Municipal Government on Tuesday, August 18, 2020
If anyone receives a disconnect notice with their water bill, they should pay the minimum amount by the due date listed to avoid having their water disconnected and prevent any additional fees or penalties.
Anyone with questions can call the utilities department at 937-754-3007.