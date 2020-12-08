Fairborn trash: Pick up day, cost and provider to change in 2021

Karen Hawkins, Fairborn public works director, said trash rates for Fairborn residents would not go up immediately in January; however, because the rates increased for the city of Fairborn, a measure is expected to be introduced to Fairborn city council to raise rates later on.

Under the new agreement between Fairborn and Rumpke, the company will provide weekly trash and recycling collection to residents, including use of a Rumpke trash and recycling cart. Residents could also dispose of up to three bulk items per week.