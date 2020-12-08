Fairborn trash: Pick up day, cost and provider to change in 2021

Fairborn will switch the city’s trash provider to Rumpke in 2021.
Karen Hawkins, Fairborn public works director, said trash rates for Fairborn residents would not go up immediately in January; however, because the rates increased for the city of Fairborn, a measure is expected to be introduced to Fairborn city council to raise rates later on.
Under the new agreement between Fairborn and Rumpke, the company will provide weekly trash and recycling collection to residents, including use of a Rumpke trash and recycling cart. Residents could also dispose of up to three bulk items per week.
Residents began to receive their carts from Rumpke this week, but should not start using them until the first service day in 2021.
The current trash provider will pick up the old trash carts from residents on Dec. 28, 2020, the final trash day. Those carts should be left at the curb until collected.
Rumpke says residents have gotten information about their new service provider, including their new service day. A reminder mailing would be sent later in December.
The trash collection will now be done over a five-day period by zone rather than the whole city collection on Monday. The trash will only be picked up on an assigned service day.