Fairfield man killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near the state Route 309 exit in Allen County.

A 2019 Freightleiner driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion, was approaching slowed traffic from a separate crash when the semi struck several vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post.