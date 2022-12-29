Family says Hamilton man is missing after trip to Mexico

The Zacatecas government issued an Alba alert for the search and location of the four people, Mexican news outlets have reported.

Brandie described José as a loving, hard-working individual who loves to dance. He has been engaged to his fiancée since he proposed on Valentine’s Day and the pair had been planning a Sept. 2023 wedding, Brandie said.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory for the Mexican state of Zacatecas, urging people not to travel in the state “due to crime and kidnapping.”

“Violent crime, extortion and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state,” reads the agency’s website. “U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”

