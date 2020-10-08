X

FBI serves search warrant in Butler County with large presence

Close-up of emergency lights on police car.

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

There was a large law enforcement presence Wednesday night for the service of a federal search warrant in New Miami.

The FBI served a search warrant in the area of Martin Avenue, said FBI Public Affairs Officer Todd Lindgren. There were no arrests.

“The FBI was conducting court authorized law enforcement activity in that area last night. It is related to a sealed search warrant,” Lindgren said.

No additional information can be released because the search warrant is sealed, he said.

The Journal-News is continuing to seek more information and will update this story as we can.

ExploreMiddletown woman found in barrel: Why the suspect is now charged with her murder

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.