Federal investigation: Latest charges bring total to 15 people, nearly $900K alleged stolen

Among those charged and awaiting sentencing include two from Butler County and two from Montgomery County:

Lori Baker, 51 of Hamilton, is charged with one count of stealing Social Security benefits totaling $1,000. She pleaded guilty in April to theft of public money, a misdemeanor, and could face up to a year in prison, five years probation, up to a $100,000 fine and restitution.

Nathaniel Carruth, 64, of Dayton, is charged with one count of stealing Social Security benefits totaling $39,676 and one count of stealing Office of Personnel Management Civil Service benefits totaling $35,401. He pleaded guilty in July to both counts. For each count, he faces up to 10 years in prison, three years probation, up to a $250,000 fine and restitution.

Ronald Lewis, 43 of Hamilton, is charged with one count of stealing Social Security benefits totaling $55,088. He pleaded guilty in May to theft of public money and faces up to 10 years in prison, three years probation and a $250,000 fine and restitution.

Christina Saldana, 41, of West Carrolton, is charged with one count of stealing Social Security benefits totaling $103,042. She has not agreed to a deal nor has been convicted, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Under the plea deals, the defendants have agreed to not withdraw or attempt to withdraw their plea, according to the agreements.

Only one person has been sentenced in this case. Debra Edwards, 57, of South Lebanon, was sentenced on July 28 to three years probation with the first 90 days to be served in home detention. Additionally, she was ordered to repay $49,575 in benefits she illegally received.

Five of the other nine people charged are awaiting sentencing.

15 CHARGED IN STEALING FEDERAL BENEFITS

Here are who have been charged with theft of public money following a large Social Security Administration benefits audit: